Amrit Paul Singh Gill Acquires 100,000 Shares of Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) (CVE:LMR) Stock

Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) (CVE:LMR) Senior Officer Amrit Paul Singh Gill acquired 100,000 shares of Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,423,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,187,684.48.

Amrit Paul Singh Gill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) alerts:

On Friday, March 5th, Amrit Paul Singh Gill acquired 5,500 shares of Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$742.50.

On Monday, March 1st, Amrit Paul Singh Gill purchased 45,000 shares of Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$7,650.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Amrit Paul Singh Gill acquired 43,000 shares of Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,740.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Amrit Paul Singh Gill sold 1,000,000 shares of Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total transaction of C$220,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Amrit Paul Singh Gill sold 350,000 shares of Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total transaction of C$85,750.00.

Shares of Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) stock opened at C$0.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08. Lomiko Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.02 and a 1-year high of C$0.28. The company has a market cap of C$27.69 million and a P/E ratio of -11.00.

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.