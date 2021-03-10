Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Magna International from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Magna International from $61.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Magna International from $74.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Magna International from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Magna International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Get Magna International alerts:

MGA stock opened at $88.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.04. Magna International has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $90.22.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.80. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Magna International will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Magna International during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Magna International during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magna International during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Magna International by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Magna International by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.