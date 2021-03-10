Short Interest in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Rises By 29.7%

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the January 28th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 579,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ASLN opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $127.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.49. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $6.75.

Get ASLAN Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASLN. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 427,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 317.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 247,018 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,678,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 255,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.