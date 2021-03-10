Short Interest in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Rises By 29.7%

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the January 28th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 579,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of ASLN opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $127.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.49. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $6.75.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology.
