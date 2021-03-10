Barrington Research Raises Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Price Target to $24.00

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) had its target price hoisted by Barrington Research from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.89.

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $22.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Outfront Media has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $23.13. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,583,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Outfront Media by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 249,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 27,003 shares during the period. Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,854,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Outfront Media by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 9,813 shares during the period. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,697,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

