Tourmaline Oil (TOU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.40 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:TOU opened at C$22.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 121.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.56. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of C$6.73 and a 12-month high of C$24.63.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,948.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,756,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$145,265,003.93. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $406,840.

TOU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$37.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tourmaline Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.68.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

