Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the January 28th total of 790,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 298,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE BSMX opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average of $4.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSMX. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 568,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 34,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 25.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 17,633 shares during the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile

Banco Santander MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

