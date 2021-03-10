Xponance Inc. Buys 480 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Cognex by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,666,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $374,685,000 after purchasing an additional 207,492 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Cognex by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 103,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Cognex by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,422,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $853,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,476. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $784,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,200 shares of company stock worth $11,155,580 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CGNX. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.90.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $78.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.93 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.06. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

