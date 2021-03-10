Xponance Inc. Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Incyte by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Incyte by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte stock opened at $79.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.57. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $110.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.39, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.08 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,154,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,534,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Herve Hoppenot bought 12,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.37 per share, with a total value of $1,000,007.25. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Incyte from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink downgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist assumed coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Incyte from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.31.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

