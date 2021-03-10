Xponance Inc. Purchases 137 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 16,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Motco raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.8% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ulta Beauty news, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total transaction of $13,257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,773,945.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total transaction of $7,348,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,519.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ULTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $312.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $339.05 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $349.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.44.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

