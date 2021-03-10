Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,039 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,048,269,000 after buying an additional 57,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Teleflex by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $264,891,000 after acquiring an additional 36,730 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Teleflex by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 549,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $226,259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 488,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $200,890,000 after purchasing an additional 42,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 4.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,879 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $96,298,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 target price (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.60.

TFX opened at $406.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $394.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.65. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $221.27 and a 12 month high of $414.72.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $711.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

