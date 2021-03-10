Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Short Interest Update

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,450,000 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the January 28th total of 8,690,000 shares. Currently, 20.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.42.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

In related news, major shareholder William R. Kruse purchased 131,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $93,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,181,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,229,136.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ring Energy by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 63,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19,496 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ring Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Ring Energy by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REI stock opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. Ring Energy has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.63.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

See Also: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.