Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Short Interest Update

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,450,000 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the January 28th total of 8,690,000 shares. Currently, 20.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.42.
In related news, major shareholder William R. Kruse purchased 131,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $93,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,181,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,229,136.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
REI stock opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. Ring Energy has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.63.
About Ring Energy
Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.
