WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Short Interest Up 31.2% in February

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the January 28th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock opened at $54.66 on Tuesday. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.36 and a 200 day moving average of $53.01.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,047,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,441,000 after purchasing an additional 528,789 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,184,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 289.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 416,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,454,000 after buying an additional 309,351 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,233,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,415,000 after acquiring an additional 267,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 27.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,132,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after acquiring an additional 243,316 shares in the last quarter.

