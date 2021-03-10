Myomo (MYO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Myomo stock opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. Myomo has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $18.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Myomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Sidoti upped their target price on Myomo from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Myomo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Myomo in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Myomo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.42.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

