Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Auris Medical Put Options (NASDAQ:EARS)

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,289 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,388% compared to the typical daily volume of 51 put options.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Auris Medical stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 63,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Auris Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EARS stock opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. Auris Medical has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.96. The firm has a market cap of $38.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment and prevention of peripheral and central nervous disorders. The company's Phase 3 programs under the development include Keyzilen (AM-101) for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi (AM-111) for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

