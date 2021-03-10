Short Interest in Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Increases By 27.2%

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 176,400 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the January 28th total of 138,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,764.0 days.

CMSQF stock opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.25. Computershare has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $11.35.

Computershare Company Profile

Computershare Limited provides issuer service, mortgage service, employee equity plans, communication, business, stakeholder relationship management, and technology services in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company's issuer services comprise the provision of registry maintenance corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, and tenant bond protection service; employee share plans and voucher services include administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services; and business services comprise the provision of bankruptcy, class action, and corporate trust administration services.

