Short Interest in Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Increases By 27.2%

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 176,400 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the January 28th total of 138,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,764.0 days.
CMSQF stock opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.25. Computershare has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $11.35.
Computershare Company Profile
