China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) Short Interest Up 32.3% in February

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the January 28th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 395,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ CXDC opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13. The company has a market cap of $78.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.07. China XD Plastics has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $1.35.

China XD Plastics Company Profile

China XD Plastics Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in the People's Republic of China, and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Its modified plastics are used to fabricate various auto components, including exteriors consisting of automobile bumpers, rearview and sideview mirrors, and license plate parts; interiors, such as door panels, dashboards, steering wheels, glove compartments, and safety belt components; and functional components comprising air conditioner casings, heating and ventilation casings, engine covers, and air ducts.

