China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) Short Interest Up 32.3% in February

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the January 28th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 395,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ CXDC opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13. The company has a market cap of $78.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.07. China XD Plastics has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $1.35.
China XD Plastics Company Profile
