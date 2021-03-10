LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €131.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been assigned a €131.00 ($154.12) target price by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €134.02 ($157.67).

Shares of LEG opened at €111.12 ($130.73) on Wednesday. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 52 week high of €98.50 ($115.88). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €117.50 and a 200-day moving average of €120.65.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

