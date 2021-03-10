Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 228,700 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the January 28th total of 173,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Aareal Bank alerts:

OTCMKTS AAALF opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. Aareal Bank has a 12-month low of $20.78 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.61.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.