DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect DiaMedica Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DMAC stock opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $153.29 million, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.58. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.54.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant proteins for the treatment of kidney and neurological diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

