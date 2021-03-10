Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Short Interest Update

Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 150,800 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the January 28th total of 186,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,401,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS ALEAF opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.47. Aleafia Health has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.07.
Aleafia Health Company Profile
