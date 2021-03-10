Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.36.

NYSE:SRC opened at $41.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.94 and its 200-day moving average is $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -519.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $128.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 86,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.1% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 20,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

