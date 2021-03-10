Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LUNG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pulmonx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America cut Pulmonx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.40.

NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $51.03 on Tuesday. Pulmonx has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $69.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.81.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that Pulmonx will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUNG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth $452,000.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

