Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) CAO Sells $699,144.60 in Stock

Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) CAO Andrew L. Price sold 8,589 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $699,144.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,180,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $59.29.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EHC. Barclays upgraded Encompass Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.