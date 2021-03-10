James H. Roth Sells 18,631 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) CEO James H. Roth sold 18,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $975,891.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,353 shares in the company, valued at $8,504,050.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $54.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.59, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $61.99.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $198.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

HURN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

