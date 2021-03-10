Comparing STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) & Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI)

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) and Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares STORE Capital and Farmland Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STORE Capital $665.71 million 12.92 $284.98 million $1.99 16.22 Farmland Partners $53.56 million 7.24 $13.89 million $0.13 101.69

STORE Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Farmland Partners. STORE Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmland Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares STORE Capital and Farmland Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STORE Capital 31.33% 4.76% 2.53% Farmland Partners 18.80% 3.39% 0.94%

Dividends

STORE Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Farmland Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. STORE Capital pays out 72.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmland Partners pays out 153.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. STORE Capital has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Farmland Partners has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. STORE Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.3% of STORE Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of Farmland Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of STORE Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Farmland Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

STORE Capital has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmland Partners has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for STORE Capital and Farmland Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STORE Capital 0 6 5 0 2.45 Farmland Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00

STORE Capital currently has a consensus target price of $29.18, suggesting a potential downside of 9.60%. Farmland Partners has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential downside of 35.70%. Given STORE Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe STORE Capital is more favorable than Farmland Partners.

Summary

STORE Capital beats Farmland Partners on 16 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia. We have approximately 26 crop types and over 100 tenants. The Company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2014.

