Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) PT Raised to $10.00

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KDMN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadmon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Kadmon in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of KDMN stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $800.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.22. Kadmon has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 85.07% and a negative net margin of 768.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kadmon will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Kadmon by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kadmon by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kadmon by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 103,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kadmon by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,080,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kadmon by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

