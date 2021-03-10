Roth Capital Raises Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Price Target to $50.00

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) had its price target raised by Roth Capital from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VERI. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Veritone in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Veritone currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.43.

Get Veritone alerts:

Shares of VERI opened at $28.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $802.04 million, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 3.55. Veritone has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.52 and a 200 day moving average of $22.72.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 122.72% and a negative net margin of 94.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veritone will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $35,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,901.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Veritone in the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Veritone by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Veritone by 300.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Veritone by 538.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Veritone in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.