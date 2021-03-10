Comparing EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) & Switch (NYSE:SWCH)

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) and Switch (NYSE:SWCH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EverQuote and Switch’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EverQuote $248.81 million 4.33 -$7.12 million ($0.28) -138.50 Switch $462.31 million 7.14 $8.92 million $0.15 91.47

Switch has higher revenue and earnings than EverQuote. EverQuote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Switch, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for EverQuote and Switch, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EverQuote 1 0 7 0 2.75 Switch 0 0 9 0 3.00

EverQuote presently has a consensus target price of $57.43, indicating a potential upside of 48.09%. Switch has a consensus target price of $21.44, indicating a potential upside of 56.25%. Given Switch’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Switch is more favorable than EverQuote.

Profitability

This table compares EverQuote and Switch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverQuote -2.59% -14.19% -8.21% Switch 2.60% 2.90% 0.94%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.9% of EverQuote shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of Switch shares are held by institutional investors. 45.7% of EverQuote shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.5% of Switch shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

EverQuote has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Switch has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Switch beats EverQuote on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc., through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet. Switch, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

