HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 734.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 28,761 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 14,132 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BNP Paribas raised HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $30.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.91 billion, a PE ratio of -61.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.59.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

