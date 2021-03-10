Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,717 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $25,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 173.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $93.61 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.94 and a 12 month high of $106.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

