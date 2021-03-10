SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $6.01 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SVB Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings of $6.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.94. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $6.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $24.37 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $555.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.19.

Shares of SIVB opened at $508.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $496.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.00. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $127.39 and a fifty-two week high of $550.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $127,287,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,754,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,014,000 after purchasing an additional 426,124 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $112,609,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 472,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,148,000 after buying an additional 281,480 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total value of $2,507,858.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,414,920.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total transaction of $662,098.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,311.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

