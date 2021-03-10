Drive Shack (DS) to Release Earnings on Friday

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DS opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1.94. Drive Shack has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $169.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.50.

DS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Drive Shack from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.06.

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and West Palm Beach, Florida.

