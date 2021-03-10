Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CEO Mary Anne Heino Sells 27,157 Shares

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $495,886.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,996,007.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.48. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $20.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LNTH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Lantheus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 52,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 4.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 59,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.