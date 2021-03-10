Insider Selling: Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) EVP Sells 3,600 Shares of Stock

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $587,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,545.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE PXD opened at $156.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $165.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,351 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,080,000 after acquiring an additional 138,139 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 296,632 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $33,783,000 after acquiring an additional 17,777 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,344 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

