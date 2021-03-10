Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Receives C$14.66 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$19.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. CSFB set a C$9.75 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$9.75 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold stock opened at C$9.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.86 billion and a PE ratio of 26.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.43 and a 12-month high of C$15.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

In other Alamos Gold news, Director Claire Marie Catherine Kennedy bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.12 per share, with a total value of C$50,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$105,640.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.