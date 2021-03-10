Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives $25.64 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Longbow Research cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

PLAY opened at $44.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.79. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $45.27.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.36 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. The company’s revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $117,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,043.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

