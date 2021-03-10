Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $6.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will post earnings per share of $6.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.67. Lam Research posted earnings of $3.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year earnings of $24.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.25 to $25.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $26.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.03 to $28.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 price target (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.00.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $543.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $603.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $550.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $442.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,423 shares of company stock worth $16,904,207. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

