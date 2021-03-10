Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $570.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $500.00 to $570.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus increased their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $459.74.

Shares of AVGO opened at $421.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.65. The stock has a market cap of $171.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.97, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total value of $540,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total value of $42,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,673 shares of company stock worth $43,343,061. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 128,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 44,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

