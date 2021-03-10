Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Lowered to $350.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $377.08.

COST stock opened at $311.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $276.34 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.19. The firm has a market cap of $137.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

