Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out storage, archive and data protection, providing solutions for capturing, sharing and preserving digital assets over the entire data lifecycle. From small businesses to major enterprises, more than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding data workflow challenges. With Quantum, customers can be certain they have the end-to-end storage foundation to maximize the value of their data by making it accessible whenever and wherever needed, retaining it indefinitely and reducing total cost and complexity. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Quantum from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Quantum from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.20.

Shares of NASDAQ QMCO opened at $8.47 on Friday. Quantum has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.24 million, a P/E ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average is $6.25.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $98.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Quantum will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 35,069 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $197,438.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,165.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Regan J. Macpherson sold 8,992 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $57,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,372 shares of company stock worth $530,929. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Quantum in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quantum by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 28,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quantum in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Quantum by 13.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 40,030 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

