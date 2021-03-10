PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PBF Energy has one of the most complex refining systems in the United States. As a result, the firm has the capacity to generate lighter and better grades of refined products. The company’s East Coast refining reconfiguration and other favorable moves are expected to lead to $200-$225 million of cost savings per annum, boosting the bottom line. Importantly, refining capital expenditure for the first half of 2021 is now expected to be $150 million. Despite the most upgraded refining systems, the dented global energy demand has been hurting the company’s overall refining operations. Its refineries are expected to run at reduced utilization rates until demand is adequate. Moreover, its balance sheet is more levered than the industry average, which can affect its financial flexibility. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

PBF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut PBF Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an underperform rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.83.

PBF stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.95. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $17.45.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post -10.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 40,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $274,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $32,888.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

