Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Pivotal Research

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) had its price objective lifted by Pivotal Research from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Genesco from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, CL King upped their price target on Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Shares of Genesco stock opened at $50.36 on Friday. Genesco has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $50.64. The company has a market cap of $755.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.81.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.99. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $479.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genesco will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,944.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCO. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,611,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,503,000 after purchasing an additional 105,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,296,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,104,000 after purchasing an additional 100,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the third quarter worth approximately $1,663,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

