Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its price target boosted by Benchmark from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Argus raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.38.

Shares of J stock opened at $118.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.18. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $120.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in J. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

