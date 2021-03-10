Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Receives Neutral Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $60.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $66.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BKH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Black Hills from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Black Hills from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Black Hills from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $63.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.78 and a 200 day moving average of $59.11. The firm has a market cap of $45.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. Black Hills has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $77.13.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 64.02%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

