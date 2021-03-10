3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Raised to Hold at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has $31.00 target price on the 3D printing company’s stock.

DDD has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley raised their target price on 3D Systems from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered 3D Systems from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. William Blair upgraded 3D Systems from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a hold rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. 3D Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.67.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

DDD opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.62, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. 3D Systems has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.36.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $120,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,035,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $308,160 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in 3D Systems by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.