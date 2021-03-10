N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $59.44

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 59.44 ($0.78) and traded as high as GBX 69.90 ($0.91). N Brown Group shares last traded at GBX 69.20 ($0.90), with a volume of 1,148,145 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 65.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 59.44. The company has a market cap of £318.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.58.

In related news, insider Joshua Alliance acquired 7,848,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £5,101,720 ($6,665,429.84).

N Brown Group Company Profile (LON:BWNG)

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Oxendales, Figleaves, House of Bath, High and Mighty, Fasion World, Premier Man, Slimma, Diva, Dannimac, and Ambrose Wilson brands.

