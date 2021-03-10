PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PetIQ, Inc. is a pet medication and wellness company. Its product consists of Rx Medications, OTC Medications and Supplies, Health and Wellness Products. The Company serves retail stores across the mass, club, grocery, pharmacy and e-commerce channels. PetIQ, Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

PETQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of PetIQ in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PetIQ presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $34.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average of $32.68. The firm has a market cap of $986.89 million, a PE ratio of -10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. PetIQ has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.45.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.48 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that PetIQ will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Newland sold 9,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Kennedy sold 10,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $328,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $976,800. Company insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

