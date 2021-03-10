Analyzing Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) and The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG)

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) and The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Donegal Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. The Hanover Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Donegal Group pays out 59.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Hanover Insurance Group pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Donegal Group has increased its dividend for 18 consecutive years and The Hanover Insurance Group has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Donegal Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Donegal Group and The Hanover Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Donegal Group 0 0 0 0 N/A The Hanover Insurance Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $125.25, indicating a potential downside of 0.91%. Given The Hanover Insurance Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Hanover Insurance Group is more favorable than Donegal Group.

Profitability

This table compares Donegal Group and The Hanover Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donegal Group 6.71% 10.77% 2.50% The Hanover Insurance Group 6.35% 10.90% 2.54%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.9% of Donegal Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of The Hanover Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Donegal Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of The Hanover Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Donegal Group and The Hanover Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donegal Group $812.45 million 0.54 $47.15 million $1.01 14.81 The Hanover Insurance Group $4.89 billion 0.94 $425.10 million $8.16 15.49

The Hanover Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Donegal Group. Donegal Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Hanover Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

The Hanover Insurance Group beats Donegal Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles. It also offers homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft; and liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property. In addition, the company offers commercial automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured; commercial multi-peril policies that provide protection to businesses against various perils, primarily combining liability and physical damage coverages; and workers' compensation policies, which provide benefits to employees for injuries sustained during employment. The company markets its insurance products through a network of approximately 2,400 independent insurance agencies. Donegal Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, Pennsylvania. Donegal Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Donegal Mutual Insurance Company.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages. The Personal Lines segment provides personal automobile and homeowner's coverages, as well as other personal coverages, such as personal inland marine, umbrella, fire, personal watercraft, and other miscellaneous coverages. The Other segment offers investment management and advisory services to institutions, pension funds, and other organizations. The company markets its products and services through independent agents and brokers. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.

