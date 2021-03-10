Echo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ECTE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Echo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECTE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.05. Echo Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 38,680 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

Echo Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ECTE)

Echo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of transdermal skin permeation and diagnostic medical devices for wearable-health consumer and diabetes outpatient markets. It is developing continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system, a needle-free wireless continuous glucose monitoring system in a hospital setting in the European Union.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.