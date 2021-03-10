Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $438.26 Million

Equities analysts expect Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) to post $438.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $458.06 million and the lowest is $410.00 million. Triumph Group reported sales of $693.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.97 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

TGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist raised shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of TGI opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 3.23. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $18.25.

In other Triumph Group news, EVP Peter K. A. Wick sold 10,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $155,447.46. 1.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,282,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,476 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,753,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,142,000 after buying an additional 2,050,002 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 299.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 932,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after buying an additional 698,972 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 4th quarter worth $614,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,383,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,298,000 after buying an additional 580,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

